Jets' Adonai Mitchell: Three catches in Week 16 defeat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell caught three of six targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 29-6 loss to the Saints.
Mitchell finished second on the team in receiving yards behind backup running back Isaiah Davis' 52. This was the sixth time in as many games with the Jets that Mitchell has drawn at least six targets. Whether the Jets start undrafted rookie Brady Cook at quarterback for a third consecutive game or turn back to one of Tyrod Taylor or Justin Fields (knee), Mitchell should continue to function as the team's top downfield target in Week 17 against the Patriots.
