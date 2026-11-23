Mitchell caught two passes for 30 yards on three targets in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Chargers.

Even with Omar Cooper (ankle) and Isaiah Williams (ribs) inactive, Mitchell's role didn't change, as his three targets tied with two other teammates for second on the team behind Garrett Wilson's five on a day the Jets called 37 run plays to just 22 passes. Mitchell has just one touchdown this season and has only 14 catches for 212 yards and no touchdowns in six games surrounding his 7-142-1 receiving performance from Week 8 against the Raiders. He's a big-play specialist in an offense that prefers to feed Wilson and its running backs.