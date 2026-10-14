Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said Wednesday that Mitchell (finger) underwent a small procedure on his hand and remains week-to-week, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Glenn notes that Mitchell is able to move his fingers around well following the procedure, but the fact that the wideout is still being classified as week-to-week suggests that he's tracking toward a fourth consecutive absence Sunday at New England. Though Mitchell appears likely to sit out this weekend, the Jets could get some reinforcement to their receiver corps in the form of rookie first-round pick Omar Cooper (ankle), who had his 21-day practice window opened Wednesday and could be a candidate to return from injured reserve for Sunday's game.