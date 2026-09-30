Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said that Mitchell (finger) won't practice Wednesday and is considered week-to-week, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Mitchell sat out the Jets' 31-24 loss to the Lions in Week 3 due to the finger injury, and his absence to begin Week 4 prep in addition to Glenn classifying him as week-to-week rather than day-to-day suggests that the receiver is trending toward another absence this Sunday versus the Bears. If Mitchell ends up sitting out a second straight game, Isaiah Williams would be in store for another elevated snap count as the Jets' No. 2 wideout behind Garrett Wilson.