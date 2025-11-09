Mitchell (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Though he could have a chance to carve out a meaningful role in the second half of the season in a Jets receiving corps lacking in quality options beyond No. 1 wideout Garrett Wilson, Mitchell will get more time to get up to speed with a new playbook after he was acquired from the Colts on Tuesday as part of the deal that sent star cornerback Sauce Gardner to Indianapolis. With the Jets making both Mitchell and Allen Lazard healthy inactives for Week 10, the team will be left with Wilson, Tyler Johnson, Arian Smith, John Metchie and Isaiah Williams as its available receivers.