Martinez was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Martinez signed with the Jets' practice squad Wednesday to help supplement the team's injury-riddled quarterback room. Both Tyrod Taylor (groin) and Justin Fields (knee) have been ruled out for Sunday's game, leaving undrafted rookie Brady Cook to serve as the Jets' QB1. Martinez was an undrafted free agent in 2023, and he made his NFL debut with the 49ers in Week 9 when he played one offensive snap. He should only see the field versus Jacksonville if Cook also goes down with injury during the game.