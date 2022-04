The Jets selected Gardner in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, fourth overall.

Gardner is a big corner out of Cincinnati, where his press-heavy style of lockdown coverage earned him comparisons to NFL great Richard Sherman. Gardner has unmatched reach at 6-foot-3 with 33.5-inch arms, and his 4.41-second combine 40 demonstrated long speed to recover if he gets beat at the line of scrimmage. The Jets pass defense should improve noticeably with this selection.