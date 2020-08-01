Gooden was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Gooden, who signed a two-year contract with the Jets late last season, is still expected to be a critical rotational piece for the team's linebacker unit. To do so, Gooden must first pass NFL protocol pertaining COVID-19 first. The reserve/COVID-19 list indicates Gooden either tested positive for COVID-19 or came in contact with someone who did, with the distinction likely dictating the length of his training-camp absence.