Jets' Akeem Judd: Promoted by Jets
Judd was promoted to the Jets' active roster Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official website reports.
Judd was signed to the Jets' practice squad on Oct. 24 after being released by the Titans. He originally signed with the latter after going undrafted this past offseason. He figures to mainly provide special teams help, as he is slotted as the No. 4 running back on the depth chart.
