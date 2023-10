Woods hurt his calf in Sunday's Week 8 game against the Giants and is doubtful to return, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Woods suffered the injury in the first half and needed help from trainers to get off the field. He was subsequently taken to the locker room on a cart and isn't likely to return to the contest. Solomon Thomas and/or Micheal Clemons could see more work while Woods is sidelined.