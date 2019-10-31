McClellan (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

McClellan missed the last two games due to the concussion and is now likely to be sidelined for the rest of the season. B.J. Bello was signed to the 53-man roster to bolster the Jets' depth at linebacker.

