McClellan (concussion) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

McClellan is just one of the walking wounded among Jets' linebackers, as C.J. Mosley (groin) has been ruled out while Neville Hewitt (neck) is considered doubtful. The Jets only have one inside linebacker -- Blake Cashman -- to fill in, so they'll likely bump either Tarell Basham or Harvey Langi to the interior.