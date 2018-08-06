Balducci was signed by the Jets on Monday, a href="https://twitter.com/RVacchianoSNY/status/1026523566018363392">SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reports.

Balducci was released by the Redskins in early August, but quickly found a familiar home as training camp progresses. The offensive lineman entered the league as an undrafted rookie with the 49ers, but had been claimed off waivers by the Jets in 2017. The offensive guard position in New York appears to be healthy at this point, so Balducci could struggle to make the 53-man roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories