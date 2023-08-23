Erickson got reps with the starters in practice Wednesday and has a chance to secure a roster spot with the Jets following Corey Davis' announcement that he's stepping away from football, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

With Davis out of the picture, the Jets will have one or possibly two open roster spots at wide receiver behind Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard (undisclosed), Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb. Erickson's competing for those openings against undrafted rookies Jason Brownlee and Xavier Gipson. Given the 30-year-old Erickson's edge in experience and his ability to contribute in the return game on special teams, Erickson likely has the inside track on making the team.