Erickson caught one of two targets for 19 yards and returned two punts for 45 yards in Thursday's 21-16 preseason loss to Cleveland.

Erickson's catch came in the two-minute drill in the first half, and he provided a fourth-quarter spark by breaking off a 36-yard punt return. The 30-year-old wide receiver's ability to contribute on special teams has him in contention for a spot on the back end of New York's 53-man roster, though he's still fighting an uphill battle in that regard heading into the team's second preseason game, Aug. 12 against the Panthers.