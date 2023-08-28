Erickson caught all five of his targets for 38 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 32-24 preseason win over the Giants. He also had a six-yard punt return.

Erickson will likely end up as either one of New York's final cuts at wide receiver or just sneak onto the roster when the Jets trim the team to 53 players Tuesday. He did all he could to bolster the chances of the latter outcome in the preseason finale, catching every pass thrown his way while getting into the end zone twice. Both of Erickson's touchdowns were thrown by third-string quarterback Tim Boyle.