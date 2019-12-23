Play

Lewis suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's win over the Steelers, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Lewis has been starting since Week 5 but his status for the season finale is now in doubt. The Jets may need to do some reshuffling on the offensive line given the numerous injuries to the unit.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends