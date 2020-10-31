site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Alex Lewis: Off injury report for Week 8
Lewis (shoulder) won't carry an injury tag into Sunday's game versus the Chiefs, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Lewis has made a quick recovery after being deemed week-to-week following Week 6, and he'll return to action this Sunday and retake his typical starting left guard position.
