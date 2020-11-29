site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Alex Lewis: Out against Dolphins
RotoWire Staff
Lewis (undisclosed) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
The Jets will also be without starting right tackle George Fant (ankle). Pat Elflein is expected to slot in at left guard for Lewis.
