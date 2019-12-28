Play

Lewis (ankle) has been ruled out for the Jets' regular season finale against the Bills, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Lewis picked up an ankle injury in last week's victory over the Steelers. As a result, his 2019 season will come to a premature close. In his absence, look for Jonotthan Harrison to fill in at left guard.

