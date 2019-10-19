Play

Lewis is questionable for Monday's game against the Patriots with a neck injury.

Lewis was added to the injury report Friday as a non-participant, but he was able to practice in a limited fashion Saturday. The Jets can ill afford to be without their starting left guard since Brian Winters (shoulder) and Ryan Kalil (shoulder) are questionable while Kelechi Osemele (shoulder) and Kelvin Beachum (ankle) are doubtful.

