Jets' Alex Lewis: Sticks with Jets
Lewis (ankle) is signing a three-year, $18.6 million contract to stay with the Jets, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Lewis got the start in 12 of his 15 appearances last season, earning PFF's No. 57 grade (56.1) among 80 qualified guards. He sat out Week 17 with an ankle injury but should be back this summer for the starting job at left guard.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bridgewater to replace Newton
The Panthers are signing Teddy Bridgewater. Here's what it means for their 2020 projections.
-
Who will throw to Graham?
Heath Cummings isn't sure why the Bears gave Jimmy Graham all that money and speculates on...
-
Howard a starter for now
Jordan Howard found the perfect place to continue being undervalued in Fantasy football.
-
Rivers boosts Colts
The acquisition of Philip Rivers is a boon for the Colts pass catchers, but that doesn't necessarily...
-
Rivers finds prime fit in Indy
Philip Rivers might have found just the right spot in Indy for his championship quest.
-
What's next for Cam Newton?
Done with the Panthers, Cam Newton will find another job, but there's not a ton of upside remaining.