Lewis (ankle) is signing a three-year, $18.6 million contract to stay with the Jets, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Lewis got the start in 12 of his 15 appearances last season, earning PFF's No. 57 grade (56.1) among 80 qualified guards. He sat out Week 17 with an ankle injury but should be back this summer for the starting job at left guard.