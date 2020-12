Coach Adam Gase said Friday that Lewis (undisclosed) will miss a second straight game for reasons unrelated to injury, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Gase said the reason for Lewis' absence is "an organizational decision" and that the guard isn't in danger of being fined or losing his roster spot, per Vacchiano. Pat Elflein (shoulder) will be the favorite to replace Lewis at left guard as long as he's cleared to play against the Raiders on Sunday.