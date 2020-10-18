site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Alex Lewis: Won't return Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Lewis (shoulder) is ruled out to return to Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Lewis' absence is a brutal blow to the left side of a Jets' offensive line already missing Mekhi Becton (shoulder). Backup lineman Chuma Edoga (calf) is also ruled out to return to action Sunday.
