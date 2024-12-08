Vera-Tucker (ankle) is available for Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins, Randy Lange of the Jets' official website reports.
Vera-Tucker practiced in limited fashion Friday following back-to-back DNPs, so he was already trending in a positive direction. Look for the right guard to take on his usual responsibilities assuming he avoids any setbacks.
More News
-
Jets' Alijah Vera-Tucker: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Jets' Alijah Vera-Tucker: Returning to action in Week 10•
-
Jets' Alijah Vera-Tucker: Could return in Week 10•
-
Jets' Alijah Vera-Tucker: Missing more time•
-
Jets' Alijah Vera-Tucker: Won't play vs. New England•
-
Jets' Alijah Vera-Tucker: Unlikely to return Sunday•