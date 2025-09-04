Jets head coach Aaron Glenn announced Thursday that Vera-Tucker will miss the entire 2025 season due to a torn triceps.

According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, Vera-Tucker will undergo surgery early next week under the supervision of renowned arm specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Vera-Tucker is expected to face a seven-month rehab, which should put him on track to be ready for the start of the offseason program next spring. Glenn didn't go into specifics about how the Jets plan to replace Vera-Tucker, but Joe Tippmann -- who won the starting center job coming out of the preseason -- could shift over to Vera-Tucker's spot at right guard. In that scenario, free-agent pickup Josh Myers would start at center for the Jets.