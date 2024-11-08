Vera-Tucker (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Vera-Tucker practiced in full Friday after opening the Jets' week of practice with consecutive DNPs, so it appears that he's trending toward returning in Week 10. However, if Vera-Tucker cannot overcome his ankle issue Sunday, Olu Fashanu could work as the Jets' top right guard.
