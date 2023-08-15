Vera-Tucker is considered day-to-day due to an ankle injury, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.
Vera-Tucker should be the team's starter at right guard, so getting him back to full health will be important for the team's offensive line. He'll now focus on his recovery so he can get back out on the field.
