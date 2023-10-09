Vera-Tucker will undergo further testing, including an MRI, for his calf injury suffered in Sunday's win over the Broncos, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Vera-Tucker was unable to return to the game after suffering the injury, and it's possible that he's injured his Achilles. However, it's not clear at this time, but further testing should provide the correct diagnosis for the 2021 first-round selection.
