Vara-Tucker (calf) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Vera-Tucker was ruled out to begin the third quarter, as it appears he suffered a knee injury at some point during the first half. The 2021-first-round pick was one of the Jets' best offensive linemen last year before he suffered a season-ending triceps injury in October. In his absence, Max Mitchell will likely step in at right guard for the remainder of Sunday's contest. Vera-Tucker's next chance to play will arrive Sunday, Oct. 15 versus Philadelphia.