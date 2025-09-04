Vera-Tucker is believed to have suffered a torn triceps injury that will result in his indefinite placement on IR, and likely prove season-ending, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The starting right guard suffered the injury during a one-one-one drill at practice. Vera-Tucker also previously suffered a torn right triceps in 2022, as well as a torn Achilles in 2023, but he started 15 regular-season games last year in what was a career-best campaign. His loss is now a significant blow for the Jets. Backup guard Xavier Newman could bump into the starting lineup as a result, but New York could also opt to move one of Joe Tippmann or Josh Myers from center over to right guard for Sunday's game against the Steelers.