Vera-Tucker (Achilles) is "feeling good" and is "definitely on pace for a good start to the season," Caroline Hendershot of the Jets' official site reports.

Vera-Tucker suffered a torn Achilles on Oct. 8 against the Broncos, but it sounds like the veteran offensive lineman has a chance to be ready to compete once training camp comes around. Despite playing right tackle for the team last season, their selection of Olumuyiwa Fashanu in the 2024 Draft and trade for Morgan Moses, suggests Vera-Tucker may move inside and play guard in 2024.