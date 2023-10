The Jets placed Vera-Tucker (Achilles) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Vera-Tucker will go on IR for the remainder of the season after he suffered an Achilles tear Sunday versus Denver. This marks the 24-year-old's second season-ending injury in as many seasons, and he will now turn his attention to recovering ahead of the 2024 campaign. With Vera-Tucker done for the year, expect rookie second-rounder Joe Tippmann to move up as the Jets' starting right guard.