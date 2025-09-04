Jets' Alijah Vera-Tucker: Officially done for the year
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jets coach Aaron Glenn said Thursday that Vera-Tucker will miss the entire 2025 season due to a torn triceps injury.
Vera-Tucker's injury requires season-ending surgery, and he will assuredly be placed on IR in the near future. Backup Xavier Newman will be one candidate to start in place of Vera-Tucker at right guard Sunday versus the Steelers, though No. 1 center Joe Tippmann could also slide over one spot. In that case, Josh Myers would start at center for the Jets.
