Vera-Tucker (triceps) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Vera-Tucker was ruled out for the season Thursday, so this move was a formality to free up a roster spot. The Jets haven't confirmed their plans to replace Vera-Tucker at right guard, but Joe Tippmann could shift over with Josh Myers taking Tippmann's spot at center.

