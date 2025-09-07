Jets' Alijah Vera-Tucker: Officially on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vera-Tucker (triceps) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Vera-Tucker was ruled out for the season Thursday, so this move was a formality to free up a roster spot. The Jets haven't confirmed their plans to replace Vera-Tucker at right guard, but Joe Tippmann could shift over with Josh Myers taking Tippmann's spot at center.
