Vera-Tucker will miss the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Vera-Tucker's season is over after suffering the injury during Sunday's win against the Broncos. With the 2021 second-round pick's done for the year, Joe Tippmann is expected to shift over to right guard and Connor McGovern should now start at center.
