Vera-Tucker (triceps) will practice Tuesday at OTAs, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Vera-Tucker missed the majority of last season due to a torn triceps, but he appears to be healthy to start offseason workouts. Barring setbacks, the 2021 first-round pick should be the favorite to open 2023 as the Jets' starting right guard.
