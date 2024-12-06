Vera-Tucker (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jets.
Vera-Tucker upgraded to limited practice Friday after logging consecutive DNPs to open the Jets' week of practice, suggesting he's trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup. However, if the fourth-year pro can't overcome his ankle issue in Week 14, expect Jake Hanson to serve as the Jets' top right guard.
