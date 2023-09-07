Vera-Tucker (ankle) wasn't listed on the Jets' injury report Thursday ahead of their Week 1 game versus the Bills, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Despite dealing with a minor ankle injury during the preseason, it looks like the Jets' starting right guard is ready for the start of the regular season. If one of Duane Brown (shoulder) or Mekhi Becton (knee) sits out, Vera-Tucker could get kicked outside to tackle too.