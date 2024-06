Vera-Tucker (Achilles) is expected to be ready for training camp, according to head coach Robert Saleh, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

The expectation has been for Vera-Tucker to be ready for training camp since OTAs took place in May. However, Saleh's reaffirmation of this Tuesday, with another month crossed off the calendar, provides greater confidence the veteran should be healthy going into the 2024 campaign.