Vera-Tucker is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery on his torn triceps in the coming days, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Vera-Tucker suffered the triceps injury during practice Tuesday, and after receiving a second opinion, he determined that surgery was the best course for treatment. The 2021 first-round pick will now have missed significant time in three of his first five years in the NFL; he previously suffered a season-ending triceps tear to his opposite arm in 2022, and he missed 12 games in 2023 due to a torn Achilles. Joe Tippmann had been penciled in to start at center this season, but he could slide over to Vera-Tucker's spot at right guard for Sunday's opener versus the Steelers, which would clear the way for Josh Myers to start at center.