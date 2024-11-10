Vera-Tucker (ankle) is active for Sunday's matchup against Arizona, Randy Lange of the Jets' official site reports.
Vera-Tucker is set to return from a two-game absence due to an ankle injury he suffered in Week 7 against Pittsburgh. His return comes at a good time, as fellow guard Jake Hanson is inactive Sunday due to a hamstring injury.
More News
-
Jets' Alijah Vera-Tucker: Could return in Week 10•
-
Jets' Alijah Vera-Tucker: Missing more time•
-
Jets' Alijah Vera-Tucker: Won't play vs. New England•
-
Jets' Alijah Vera-Tucker: Unlikely to return Sunday•
-
Jets' Alijah Vera-Tucker: Questionable to return•
-
Jets' Alijah Vera-Tucker: Returns to practice•