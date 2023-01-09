Vera-Tucker (triceps) expects to be ready for training camp this summer, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Vera-Tucker suffered a torn triceps in late October and was forced to miss the remainder of the season following the injury, but the offensive lineman said Monday that he'll be ready for training camp in late July. Vera-Tucker's status is worth monitoring moving forward, but considering he'll have had nine months off by the time training camp rolls around, he should be ready to go. The 23-year-old showed growth in his second season in the league and should be a fixture on the Jets' offensive line for many years to come.