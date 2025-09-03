Vera-Tucker is believed to have sustained a potentially serious injury Wednesday and may be in danger of missing time, including Sunday's regular-season opener against the Steelers, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Vera-Tucker is dealing with an arm injury that may required surgery, and for which he's now seeking a second opinion. The starting right guard is coming off the best season of his career, and his loss for any amount of time would be a notable blow to quarterback Justin Fields, as well as running backs Breece Hall and Braelon Allen.