Vera-Tucker (Achilles) hasn't been cleared for football activity yet, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Vera-Tucker suffered a torn Achilles tendon Oct. 8 against the Broncos and remains in the process of recovery. The veteran offensive lineman is still expected to be ready for training camp, barring any setbacks, and is fully expected to be the Jets' starter at right guard in 2024.