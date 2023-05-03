Vera-Tucker (triceps) said Wednesday that he's doing great in his recovery and still expects to be ready for the start of training camp, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Vera-Tucker had similar sentiments following the conclusion of the 2022 regular season, so it appears he's avoided setbacks for now and should be good to go for 2023 after missing the majority of last season due to a torn triceps. If healthy, Vera-Tucker should be the favorite to open the season as the Jets' starting right guard.