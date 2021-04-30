The Jets selected Vera-Tucker in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 14th overall.

The Jets traded up from the 23rd spot to land Vera-Tucker, playing a decent price for the privilege. Vera-Tucker likely has versatility across the offensive line but probably fits best at guard, where his short arms are less of a liability. Vera-Tucker otherwise grades high across the board. The 6-foot-5, 308-pound lineman was a standout at USC thanks in part to his excellent athleticism -- his 5.13-second 40 and 32-inch vertical are likely to come in handy for zone-blocking assignments under coordinator Mike LaFleur.