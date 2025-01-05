Share Video

Link copied!

Vera-Tucker is active for Sunday's Week 18 matchup against Miami.

Vera-Tucker has been battling an ankle injury much of the season and logged a DNP/DNP/LP progression in practice this week, but he'll be able to take the field for New York's 2024 finale. The fourth-year guard has played every one of the Jets' offensive snaps over the past seven weeks.

More News