Vera-Tucker is active for Sunday's Week 18 matchup against Miami.
Vera-Tucker has been battling an ankle injury much of the season and logged a DNP/DNP/LP progression in practice this week, but he'll be able to take the field for New York's 2024 finale. The fourth-year guard has played every one of the Jets' offensive snaps over the past seven weeks.
