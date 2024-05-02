Vera-Tucker (Achilles) said Wednesday it's "comforting" to know he'll be sticking at one position in 2024 as the Jets' starting right guard, Randy Lange of the team's website reports.

Vera-Tucker will kick back inside this coming season after bouncing all over the offensive line throughout his first three years in the NFL. He served as the Jets' starting right tackle for five games in 2023 prior to sustaining a torn Achilles' tendon, but he said his rehab is going well, and the expectation is that he'll be ready to go for the start of the 2024 campaign. Barring further injuries or additions, the Jets' offensive line appears set from left to right. Tyron Smith and John Simpson will start on the left side, Joe Tippmann, will start at center, and Vera-Tucker and Morgan Moses will start on the right side.