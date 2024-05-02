Vera-Tucker (Achilles) said it's "comforting" to know he'll be sticking at one position in 2024 as the Jets' right guard, Randy Lange of the team's website reports.

This is confirmation that Vera-Tucker will kick back inside this coming season after bouncing all over the offensive line throughout his first three seasons, including right tackle in 2023 prior to his torn Achilles. Barring injury, the Jets' offensive line appears set from left to right, including LT Tyron Smith, LG John Simpson, C Joe Tippmann, Vera-Tucker and RT Morgan Moses.